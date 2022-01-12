Inspire Investing LLC Makes New Investment in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,660,000 after purchasing an additional 836,026 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after acquiring an additional 482,734 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 417,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $17,906,000. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DLB. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $93.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.55. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 33.67%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $160,770.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $489,361.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,760 shares of company stock worth $6,122,049 over the last 90 days. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

