Inspire Investing LLC Sells 41,202 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 41,202 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,188,232 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,020,826,000 after buying an additional 430,215 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,817,290 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $816,765,000 after purchasing an additional 301,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,226 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Argus lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $140,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.17. The firm has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.08 and a twelve month high of $102.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

