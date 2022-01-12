Inspire Investing LLC Sells 5,575 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 32.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Lennar by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lennar by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Lennar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $107.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 9.56. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.12. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

