Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $50.00 at Barclays

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83. The company has a market cap of $228.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after buying an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Intel by 47.9% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,052 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in Intel by 33.4% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 3,527 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

