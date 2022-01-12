Internet Computer Price Tops $34.53 on Major Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $6.76 billion and $566.60 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for approximately $34.53 or 0.00078674 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00062565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.41 or 0.07640447 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,783.19 or 0.99756114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00069716 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008030 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 476,167,446 coins and its circulating supply is 195,757,180 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

