Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) had its price target cut by stock analysts at CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.52% from the company’s previous close.

ITP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$42.00 to C$39.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertape Polymer Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$38.89.

Shares of ITP stock opened at C$25.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.82. Intertape Polymer Group has a 12-month low of C$22.37 and a 12-month high of C$32.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.77.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$498.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$472.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Intertape Polymer Group will post 2.6699998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

