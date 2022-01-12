Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858,853 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,623 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 0.7% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.52% of Intuitive Surgical worth $1,847,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $983,083,000 after buying an additional 247,460 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,829,000 after acquiring an additional 242,828 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,438,000 after buying an additional 212,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.89.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total value of $510,508.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.37. 46,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.78. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.