Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.90

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.90 and traded as low as $19.02. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $19.08, with a volume of 26,408 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.90.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill purchased 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $81,824.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Bond Fund by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 73,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 208,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 553,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in Invesco Bond Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 18,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.