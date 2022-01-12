Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. owned 0.09% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,275,000 after buying an additional 27,573 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,938. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $98.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

