Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC

Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 235,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,563,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,694,000 after purchasing an additional 55,516 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 83,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 154,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock remained flat at $$25.55 on Wednesday. 29,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,028. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.93. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $28.62.

