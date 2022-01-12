Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 33,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 210,380 shares.The stock last traded at $21.74 and had previously closed at $21.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.071 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

