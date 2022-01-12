Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 739,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after acquiring an additional 173,425 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 257,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 92,350 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 661,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 693,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,629,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,274,000 after purchasing an additional 256,517 shares during the period.

Shares of PGX stock opened at $14.82 on Wednesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.03.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

