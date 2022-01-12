Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.37. Invesco Solar ETF has a 1-year low of $67.69 and a 1-year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

