Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

RSP stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,604. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.83.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

