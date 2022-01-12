Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading Up 0.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) shares rose 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.78 and last traded at $25.74. Approximately 580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QVMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,013,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the last quarter.

