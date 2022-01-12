Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 397,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 36,248 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

Shares of GTO opened at $55.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.87. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.35 and a 52 week high of $57.77.

