Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (VTN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on January 31st

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0478 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has decreased its dividend by 17.8% over the last three years.
Shares of VTN stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.
