Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Pfizer (PFE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pfizer (NYSE: PFE):

1/11/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/10/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/7/2022 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $59.00.

1/4/2022 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Consumer Healthcare joint venture with Glaxo and the merger of the Upjohn unit with Mylan has made Pfizer a smaller company with a diversified portfolio of innovative drugs and vaccines. The smaller Pfizer should see better revenue growth. Pfizer expects strong growth of key brands like Ibrance, Inlyta and Eliquis to drive sales. Its COVID-19 vaccine has become a key contributor to the top line. The approval of Paxlovid, its oral antiviral pill for COVID, can bring in additional revenues in 2022. Pfizer boasts a sustainable pipeline with multiple late-stage programs that can drive growth. However, currency headwinds and pricing pressure are key top-line headwinds. Concerns remain about its long-term growth prospects due to competitive pressure. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year. “

1/4/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/4/2022 – Pfizer was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/3/2022 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $44.00 to $65.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/29/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/29/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/23/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/23/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $51.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/20/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $56.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $54.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/15/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $52.00 to $56.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $44.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Pfizer had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

12/13/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $53.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

12/10/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Pfizer was upgraded by analysts at Erste Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/8/2021 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $43.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/24/2021 – Pfizer had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $43.00 to $58.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2021 – Pfizer is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Pfizer was given a new $44.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.4% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

