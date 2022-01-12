Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 9,708 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 5,176% compared to the typical daily volume of 184 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 490.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 162,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 89.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 49,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 22.2% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

PSTI opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.13. Pluristem Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. Equities research analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.