Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $114.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CSR. Raymond James boosted their target price on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $105.63.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $101.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $112.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,028.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

