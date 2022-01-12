Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

NVTA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.44.

NYSE NVTA opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.70. Invitae has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $60.25.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. Invitae’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invitae by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 36,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 17.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 30,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Invitae by 7.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after acquiring an additional 64,731 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Invitae by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invitae by 27.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

