ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

Shares of IO stock opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. ION Geophysical has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.50.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ION Geophysical will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 377,489 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ION Geophysical (IO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.