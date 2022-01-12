IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $1,042,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in IQVIA by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 986,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,096,000 after buying an additional 494,648 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in IQVIA by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,221,000 after buying an additional 7,116 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

NYSE IQV opened at $260.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.26. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.00 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IQV. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.