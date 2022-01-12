IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 93,688 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $48,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its position in IQVIA by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $262.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,417. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.06, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $265.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.26.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

