Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Increases Stock Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. 73.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,662 shares of company stock worth $30,889,985 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silvergate Capital stock traded up $6.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.10. 21,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,093. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.36 and its 200-day moving average is $138.60. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $239.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.19 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.50.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

