Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Lowers Holdings in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT decreased its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,465,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,608,684 shares during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group makes up 2.1% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned about 2.33% of DigitalBridge Group worth $69,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $664,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 50,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,257,135. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DBRG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other DigitalBridge Group news, CAO Sonia Kim sold 11,000 shares of DigitalBridge Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $89,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

