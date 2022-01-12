Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 1,352,036 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT reduced its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,224,797 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,352,036 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $44,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,476 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 80,000 shares of company stock worth $1,613,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.Wolfe Research downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.79. 427,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,637,107. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

