Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 172,572 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lowered its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) by 74.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,572 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVDL. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,037. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $374.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.