Iridian Asset Management LLC CT Sells 2,027,203 Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,710,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,027,203 shares during the period. Univar Solutions makes up approximately 2.7% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $88,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Univar Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Univar Solutions news, insider Kelly O’hanlon sold 2,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $71,390.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Mcintyre sold 50,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $1,427,577.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,038 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Univar Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of NYSE UNVR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.71. 11,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.88. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

