iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after purchasing an additional 10,815,722 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 558,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after purchasing an additional 273,400 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SHY stock opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $85.18 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $85.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.