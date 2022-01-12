iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 74,478 shares.The stock last traded at $80.24 and had previously closed at $78.89.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 445.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 989,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,352,000 after purchasing an additional 807,695 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,813,000 after purchasing an additional 99,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 46,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 18,035 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIA)

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.