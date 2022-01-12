iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,068 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 74,478 shares.The stock last traded at $80.24 and had previously closed at $78.89.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81.
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.
iShares Asia 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIA)
iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.
