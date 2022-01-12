iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 250,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,250,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,493,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 31,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period.

IUSG stock opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.65. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $84.53 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

