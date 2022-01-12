iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Holdings Lifted by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.26. 5,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,539. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $56.28.

