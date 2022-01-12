iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $105.72

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.72 and last traded at $105.72, with a volume of 77528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.58.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.
About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.
