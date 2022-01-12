iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $105.72

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $105.72 and last traded at $105.72, with a volume of 77528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.58.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.55.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.368 dividend. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 72.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,229,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $575,556,000 after buying an additional 2,191,260 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,827,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,487,000 after acquiring an additional 353,260 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,036,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,170,000 after acquiring an additional 258,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,934,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,913,000 after purchasing an additional 223,748 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,734,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,946,000 after purchasing an additional 88,783 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.