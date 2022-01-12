iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $69.25

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $69.25 and last traded at $69.96, with a volume of 30957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.04.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.59.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 15,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 37,054 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,189,000 after acquiring an additional 368,991 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.