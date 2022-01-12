iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,353,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,238,000 after acquiring an additional 80,159 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,342,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,561,000 after purchasing an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,276,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,382,000 after purchasing an additional 80,154 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 653,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,263,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 443,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,046,000 after acquiring an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter.

REM opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42.

