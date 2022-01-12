iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,816.0% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. 1,271,689 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,088,516. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.22. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

