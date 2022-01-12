iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 144,872 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 3,144,970 shares.The stock last traded at $66.05 and had previously closed at $66.14.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

