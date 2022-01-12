iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Position Trimmed by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.14 and a fifty-two week high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

