iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $29,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,496.0% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,276,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,341.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 876,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,973,000 after acquiring an additional 862,998 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 104.2% during the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 1,403,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,996,000 after acquiring an additional 715,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,792,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,826,000 after acquiring an additional 256,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 150.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 395,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,967,000 after acquiring an additional 237,786 shares in the last quarter.

IJH traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.46. 43,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,589,958. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.85. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $232.55 and a one year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

