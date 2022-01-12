iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 158,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 75,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 29,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.7% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,269,848 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60.

