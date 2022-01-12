Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

ITRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $64.53 on Monday. Itron has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 1,075.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Itron will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 104.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 89.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 44.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 14.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 23.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

