ITV (LON:ITV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $115.16

ITV plc (LON:ITV)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.16 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 120.75 ($1.64). ITV shares last traded at GBX 117.85 ($1.60), with a volume of 10,524,433 shares traded.

ITV has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on ITV from GBX 109 ($1.48) to GBX 128 ($1.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ITV from GBX 128 ($1.74) to GBX 130 ($1.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on ITV from GBX 210 ($2.85) to GBX 215 ($2.92) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 156.60 ($2.13).

The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 115.16.

In other ITV news, insider Carolyn McCall sold 445,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £476,687.14 ($647,057.34). Also, insider Mary Harris bought 3,011 shares of ITV stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £3,342.21 ($4,536.73).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

