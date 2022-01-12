Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on J. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.80) to GBX 250 ($3.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 330 ($4.48) to GBX 290 ($3.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.89) to GBX 330 ($4.48) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.41) to GBX 300 ($4.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.66) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 299.17 ($4.06).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

