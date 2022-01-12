James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Downgraded by CLSA

CLSA cut shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on JHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE JHX opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. James Hardie Industries has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $41.85.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $903.20 million for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 44.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. James Hardie Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHX. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

