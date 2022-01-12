Japan Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Trading Up 9.2%

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5,600.00 and last traded at $5,600.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5,129.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,600.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5,600.00.

About Japan Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:JREIF)

JRE shall invest in specified assets, primarily consisting of real estate assets and asset related securities which mainly invests in real estate assets with the goals of stable growth in value over a medium-to-long term period.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.