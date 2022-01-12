Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $75.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AA. Argus upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $62.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the second quarter valued at $590,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alcoa by 25.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alcoa by 19.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

