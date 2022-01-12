Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Lexington Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE:LXP opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.65. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 65.94%. The firm had revenue of $83.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.76%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

