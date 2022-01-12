Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PK)

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41.

PK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of PK stock opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 2.10. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.88 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

