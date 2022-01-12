Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stake Lifted by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $41.43 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.87 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.67.

In other news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

